KELA Names David Carmiel New CEO; Promotes Nir Barak to Chairman of KELA Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, the global leader in actionable threat intelligence, today appoints David Carmiel as new CEO, taking over for former CEO and founder Nir Barak, who has been promoted to Chairman of KELA's Board. These shifts will allow Barak to focus on strategic growth opportunities, while Carmiel will drive KELA's global expansion efforts.

KELA was founded with the mission of providing the world's best intelligence solutions that empower organizations to neutralize their most relevant threats observed in the cybercrime underground. The company has seen record breaking booking and ARR in 2020, which came after steady and impressive growth over the last four years. Today's changes put in place the leadership to accelerate growth and expand the company's global brand.

Addressing these changes and the company's market opportunities, Barak stated: "KELA is a threat intelligence pioneer that has built our reputation on tailored and actionable intelligence. As KELA enters this exciting next stage, David is the right leader to expand our global footprint and deliver our value to enterprises and governments worldwide. We're all very excited about this change and are confident that David has the deep business knowledge and intelligence expertise to lead KELA's continuing success."

KELA has been successfully serving federal, state and local governments and commercial enterprise organizations for more than a decade. As CEO, Carmiel will accelerate the company's growth trajectory, expanding KELA's presence into the US federal and intelligence space and within the APAC and EMEA regions. He is also chartered with significantly increasing the resources of sales teams and channel partners globally in order to support these goals, while also broadening KELA's solution set and technology capabilities.

Regarding his new position and KELA's leadership, Carmiel stated: "Nir has been pivotal to KELA's success - creating a global and diverse company with strong expertise, industry-leading technologies, and commitment to partners and clients around the world. This success is clearly seen in the strong retention rate we've maintained amongst our clients. We have an exciting roadmap of new technologies for the coming year, and I'm proud to lead the change as KELA enters its next phase of growth and success."

About KELA

KELA takes away fear of the unknown cyber threats all organizations face. Trusted worldwide, KELA's industry-leading threat intelligence technology automatically penetrates the hardest-to-reach corners of the cybercrime underground to provide organizations with unique, contextualized and actionable insights at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. KELA analysts' deep expertise and customer focus provide customers with tailored intelligence on strategic and tactical threats gathered from external network and deep, dark, and open-web monitoring. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

