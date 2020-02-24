KELA Wins InfoSec Award at RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA , a darknet threat intelligence provider, today announced it has been awarded the InfoSec Award for the Cutting Edge Threat Intelligence category from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The award recognizes information security innovators for startups, early stage, late stage and public companies.

"We are very pleased to receive this prominent cybersecurity award, and it's an honor to be selected from a wide selection of top-notch companies that were in the running for this prize. Our hard work has paid off in being recognized as global leaders in threat intelligence," said KELA COO Eran Shtauber.

"KELA embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next cyberattack," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

A list of this year's InfoSec Award can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

SOURCE KELA