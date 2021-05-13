Keller Lenkner Associates Sean Duddy and Marquel Reddish Longtin Honored as 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers Rising Stars of the Plaintiffs Bar

Duddy and Reddish Longtin are being recognized for their pivotal roles in Keller Lenkner's pioneering arbitration practice , where the firm has pursued individual arbitrations for clients whose claims are subject to arbitration clauses with class-action waivers. In just two years, Keller Lenkner has won a string of precedent-setting victories and obtained more than $375 million in settlements for more than 100,000 individual employees and consumers.

Duddy's featured accomplishments include his work across the spectrum of the firm's arbitration matters: drafting briefs and motions on groundbreaking issues, helping appoint arbitrators, managing communications with arbitral forums, conferring with opposing counsel, and negotiating and overseeing settlements for tens of thousands of individuals. Duddy also works closely with a team of lawyers and professional staff who help Keller Lenkner arbitrate individual cases simultaneously.

Reddish Longtin's featured accomplishments include her work to help craft key legal arguments and prosecute individual arbitrations, including successfully arguing two summary-judgment motions. Reddish Longtin has also helped with the expansion of Keller Lenkner's client-services and technology capabilities. Earlier this year, the firm promoted her to lead key operational groups, including client services and communications, case management, and information technology and data.

Keller Lenkner was also selected as a finalist in the Elite Trial Lawyers categories for Employment Rights & Trial Strategy Innovation. The award program honors firms that have demonstrated repeated success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs and a solid track record of client wins. Winners in those categories will be announced in July.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

