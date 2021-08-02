Keller Lenkner Named Trial Strategy Innovation Law Firm of the Year by National Law Journal and American Lawyer Media at 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Keller Lenkner LLC has been named the 2021 Trial Strategy Innovation Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal and American Lawyer Media at the 2021 Elite Trial Lawyers Awards. The firm also was honored for its contributions in the Employment Rights category.

Keller Lenkner earned this prestigious recognition as a result of the firm's groundbreaking arbitration practice, where it has pioneered the strategy of pursuing individual arbitrations for clients whose claims are subject to arbitration clauses with class-action waivers.

"Innovation is one of our firm's founding principles and core values, so it is a great honor to be recognized for something that is so ingrained in our team," Partner Warren Postman said. "We will continue to pursue cutting-edge legal strategies in the arbitration space and in all of our work on behalf of our clients."

In representing tens of thousands of individual employees and consumers—such as underpaid Postmates couriers or victims of Intuit's consumer fraud—Keller Lenkner has won precedent-setting trial and appellate victories requiring defendants to comply with their obligation to arbitrate disputes individually. In just two years, Keller Lenkner has secured more than $375 million in settlements for more than 100,000 individuals in arbitration matters.

As a result of Keller Lenkner's groundbreaking work, the pro-defendant arbitration landscape is beginning to shift. As reported by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, Amazon no longer requires customers to resolve their legal complaints through arbitration—a significant retreat that came after Keller Lenkner filed approximately 75,000 arbitration demands alleging that Amazon was recording users of its Alexa devices without consent.

"The goal of our strategy in arbitration has always been to reset the power dynamic when defendants try to use arbitration clauses as a shield from liability," Managing Partner Travis Lenkner said. "These successes have generated real benefits for our clients. That fuels our work, and we will continue to advocate tirelessly for their interests."

The awards were announced at an Elite Trial Lawyers event on July 29. At the same event, Keller Lenkner Associates Sean Duddy and Marquel Reddish Longtin were honored as 2021 Rising Stars of the Plaintiffs' Bar for their critical contributions to the firm's work in arbitrations.

Presented by American Law Media and The National Law Journal, the Elite Trial Lawyers award program honors law firms that have demonstrated repeated success in cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs, with a solid track record of client wins. Editors and reporters from ALM and The National Law Journal reviewed hundreds of submissions across more than 25 categories to determine the honorees.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

