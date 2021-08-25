Keller Lenkner Partners Honored as 2021 Lawdragon Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC Partners Zina Bash, Ashley Keller, Travis Lenkner, Seth Meyer, Warren Postman, Ben Whiting, and Jason Zweig have been honored as 2021 Lawdragon Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers. The list recognizes the best lawyers in the nation who represent plaintiffs in consumer, antitrust, data privacy, and complex financial litigation matters.

These Keller Lenkner partners are leaders in some of the country's most complex, high-stakes cases. Their most notable representations in the space include:

Zina Bash (Partner): In De Coster et al. v. Amazon.com Inc., serves as interim co-lead counsel on behalf of Amazon customers who paid inflated prices because of 'most favored nation' pricing restrictions imposed on third-party merchants. Also represents the plaintiff States in Texas v. Google and spearheads Keller Lenkner's Public Institutions practice.

Ashley Keller (Partner & Co-Founder): In Texas v. Google, represents six States alleging that Google monopolized products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online-display advertising.

Travis Lenkner (Managing Partner & Co-Founder): Helps lead the firm's resolution efforts in multi-party litigation, including securing results for more than 100,000 individual clients to date through its arbitration practice.

Seth Meyer (Partner): Represents the State of Arizona, 18 municipalities, and thousands of insurance ratepayers across 41 class actions in litigation related to the opioid crisis. Also represents plaintiffs in data breach actions throughout the United States.

Warren Postman (Partner): Leads Keller Lenkner's arbitration practice—including the firm's representation of more than 74,000 individuals who were recorded by Amazon through Alexa devices without consent. As a result of Postman's work, Amazon recently abandoned its arbitration clause altogether.

Ben Whiting (Partner): Leads the firm's representation of more than 125,000 customers who were deceived by Intuit into paying for tax-preparation services when they were eligible for a free version of Turbo Tax that was required by the IRS.

Jason Zweig (Partner): Has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, including in In re LIBOR-Based Financial Instruments Antitrust Litigation, in which he is co-lead counsel representing a class of derivative instrument purchasers who purchased from certain non-defendant financial institutions.

"As society grows ever more complex, consumers rely on a robust plaintiffs' bar to police markets and pursue corporate wrongdoing," Lenkner said. "We are grateful to Lawdragon for recognizing our partners who work tirelessly every day to pursue these matters."

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

