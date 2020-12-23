Keller Lenkner's Ashley Barriere Appointed to Plaintiffs' Steering Committee for Onglyza and Kombiglyze XR MDL

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC Associate Ashley Barriere has been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee and will lead the Law & Briefing Committee for the Onglyza and Kombiglyze XR Products Liability Litigation MDL. Judge Karen K. Caldwell in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky ordered Barriere's appointment today.

In the lawsuits, which were consolidated into an MDL in 2018, individuals who took Onglyza (saxagliptin) and Kombiglyze XR (saxagliptin and metformin) to treat Type 2 diabetes allege that the drugs caused serious cardiac complications. Defendants Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca began selling the drugs in 2009 and 2010, before completing a cardiac risk study recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"I'm honored to represent the plaintiffs in this MDL, to seek justice for those injured, and to lead the law and briefing effort," Barriere said. "So much of a complex lawsuit is won and lost in the law and briefing stages, and our team at Keller Lenkner recognizes that."

Barriere's appointment reinforces Keller Lenkner's reputation as a leader in complex litigation for plaintiffs, including in multidistrict litigations throughout the United States. Keller Lenkner Partner Ashley Keller chairs the Law & Briefing Committee in the Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability MDL, and Partner Nicole Berg sits on the Law & Briefing Subcommittee in the 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability MDL.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER

Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes three former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

