Keller Lenkner's Brooke Clason Smith and Frank Dylewski Named 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Associate Brooke Clason Smith's practice at Keller Lenkner focuses on representing plaintiffs in antitrust and consumer-protection matters. Among her current cases, Smith represents the States of Texas, Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Dakota, and South Carolina in a suit against Google, alleging that the online giant monopolized products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online-display advertising.

Among her previous matters, Smith assisted in successfully prosecuting claims against Fox Broadcasting Company for its unauthorized use of Muhammad Ali's identity in a promotional video broadcast during the Super Bowl pregame show.

Before joining Keller Lenkner, Clason Smith was an associate at Schiff Hardin LLP where she litigated complex commercial, intellectual property, and criminal matters at the trial and appellate levels and represented clients in government and internal investigations.

Associate Frank Dylewski's practice at Keller Lenkner focuses on representing plaintiffs in class action and privacy matters. Among his current cases, Dylewski is pursuing claims on behalf of individuals who were recorded by Amazon Alexa-enabled devices without consent. Keller Lenkner filed individual arbitration demands for more than 74,000 individuals, ultimately leading Amazon to abandon its arbitration clause, as reported by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Among his previous matters, Dylewski assisted in successfully prosecuting a multi-million-dollar breach-of-contract claim against Delta Air Lines, Inc., which broke its contract with a family-owned aircraft parts manufacturer.

Before joining Keller Lenkner, Dylewski litigated complex commercial disputes at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. His diverse litigation background includes consumer fraud, breach of contract, professional malpractice, fraud, antitrust, insurance coverage, business tort, and securities matters.

Best Lawyers compiles lists based on peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry-leading lawyers worldwide are eligible to vote, and Best Lawyers received more than 13 million evaluations on lawyers' abilities based on their specific practice areas.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER: Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

