Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks Completes Record $1.3 Billion Sales Volume and 1,342 Units Closed in 2019

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks (the "Company" or "KWESO") today announced closing sales volume over $1.3 Billion for the 2019 fiscal year, the highest volume total ever accomplished by any single real estate brokerage in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County. The Company closed 1,342 units overall during that timeframe.

KWESO is also announcing that two of its top-performing agents set milestone records in 2019: Stephanie Vitacco, Realtor, achieved the #1 individual agent in Gross Commission Income (GCI) amongst the 185,000 agents at Keller Williams Realty worldwide, and David Cohen, Commercial Director, ended the year as the #1 Keller Williams Commercial agent based on sales volume.

To keep up with the Company's unprecedented growth this year, Owner Harma Hartouni and CEO | Team Leader Dan Stueve opened a second location at 13400 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, which is classified as a Mega Agent office under Keller Williams Realty International.

About Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks

Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks is one of the largest and most successful real estate brokerages in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles Metropolitan area.

Keller Williams Realty has a mission to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving. They are a technology company that provides the real estate platform that our agents, buyers, and sellers prefer. Keller Williams thinks like a top producer, acts like a trainer-consultant, and focuses all of its activities on service, productivity, and profitability.

KWESO's Owner, Harma Hartouni, creates the vision for the office in conjunction with its CEO | Team Leader, Dan Stueve, leading the office and has recorded over $3 Billion in sales volume over the last three years.

Inquiries and Interview Requests: Please contact Christopher MacManus at (310) 491-4448.

SOURCE Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks