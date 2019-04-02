Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Acquires Capital Contractors Inc.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS), a leading North American provider of technology-enabled, integrated facility management services to the industrial, commercial, logistics, retail, and grocery sectors, today announced that it has acquired Capital Contractors Inc. (Capital), a provider of contract cleaning and related facility services. KBS is a portfolio company of San Francisco-based private investment firm GI Partners. Capital previously was owned by New York-based Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium").

Mark Minasian, chief executive officer and co-founder of KBS, stated, "Capital Contractors has a long and successful history in the facility services industry and we're proud to be welcoming the team to the KBS platform. Founded in 1932, Capital has shown remarkable resilience, and we look forward to leading it through its next phase of growth and value creation. The talented leadership team at Capital has refined an asset-light service delivery model that fits squarely into our platform and we're excited about scaling it. With over 4,000 client sites primarily on the East Coast, Capital Contractors brings additional geographic density, attractive end markets and vast client relationships to KBS. Capital's customers will benefit from our unmatched technology, world-class service infrastructure and continental scale."

Hoon Cho, managing director at GI Partners, said, "Once again, KBS has demonstrated that it is the buyer of choice for middle market facility service firms seeking liquidity, scale or partnership opportunities. This is the sixth acquisition completed during our partnership with KBS and, in every instance, KBS has transacted with best-in-class operators in their respective service lines and end markets. We are very happy to welcome the Capital team to KBS."

Capital Contractors President Paul McMahon stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to continue the rich history that Capital Contractors has established. By joining with KBS, the hard work and great customer relationships that Capital has maintained will be secure for generations to come. As we look forward, we also would like to thank Palladium for the close support its team has provided over the past decade."

About KBS

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS) is a leading North American provider of technology-enabled, integrated facility management services to the industrial, commercial, logistics, retail, and grocery sectors. With more than 45,000 active customer locations in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, KBS sets the industry standard for delivering consistently high quality, compliant and cost effective facility service solutions. Based in Oceanside, Calif., the company is majority owned by GI Partners. For more information on Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, please visit www.kbs-services.com .

About GI Partners

GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco. The firm has raised over $17 billion in capital from leading institutional investors across the globe. GI Partners' private equity team focuses on investments in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com .

About Capital Contractors

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Islandia, New York, Capital Contractors Inc. is a multi- regional provider of customized contract cleaning, exterior and related services to the education, hospitality, healthcare, commercial, retail and industrial end markets. With over 4,000 client sites across multiple states, Capital is a recognized leader and one of the longest continually operating property service firms in the United States. For more information on Capital Contractors please visit www.capitalcontractors.com .

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 33 platform investments and over 130 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium Equity Partners, please visit www.palladiumequity.com .

