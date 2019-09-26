Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Data Now Available for Syndication via API

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data is now available for syndication via API. Previously only available on KBB.com, now customers can integrate this valuable information within their own website experiences, helping consumers to be more informed about the total ownership cost picture of the new vehicles they are considering for purchase.

Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees for new vehicles.

"Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own breaks down typical ownership costs, so consumers can evaluate the out-of-pocket expenses they will incur beyond just the initial purchase price of a new car," said Damon Bennett, senior director of syndication for Kelley Blue Book. "Given the extensive data insights available across Cox Automotive, we are excited our customers now can leverage another industry-leading product within our syndication portfolio that offers valuable information to help smooth the car-buying process for consumers and dealers alike."

Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own information is developed using Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values to calculate depreciation costs. Kelley Blue Book calculates total ownership costs for new vehicles by applying a sophisticated valuation methodology along with critical financial data from third-party providers. In addition, each year Kelley Blue Book uses this data to announce its 5-Year Cost to Own Award winners, honoring the new vehicles and brands with the lowest projected ownership costs.

Available now to OEM, Dealer, Website Publisher and Auto Industry Product Developers, customers interested in syndicating Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own data via API should contact kbb.syndication@coxautoinc.com for more information.

