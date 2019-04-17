Kelley Blue Book Announces 2019 Brand Image Award Winners

"Building familiarity and loyalty among car shoppers has never been more important to automakers, especially as the market is flooded with all-new and redesigned models competing for market share," said Hwei-Lin Oetken, director of strategic insights for Kelley Blue Book. "Compelling product and marketing communications continues to influence purchase consideration. This year's winners have attracted car shoppers based on many attributes that are important to consumers and motivate them toward their ultimate purchase decision."

2019 Brand Image Award Winners: Non-Luxury Brands

2019 Brand Image Award Winner: Truck Brand

Toyota Best Overall Truck Brand

2019 Brand Image Award Winners: Luxury Brands

For 2019, Honda wins Best Overall Brand for the second consecutive year. Honda achieved the highest average score across all ratings of non-luxury models. Honda's sterling reputation for quality and breadth of its lineup is what makes it a repeat winner. On the luxury side, Lexus wins Best Overall Luxury Brand for the fourth year in a row, achieving the highest average score across all ratings of luxury models. The Lexus RX, LS, NX and ES consistently received high ratings among consumers, helping to drive the brand win. Most noteworthy, Toyota dethroned Ford and wins its second-ever Best Overall Truck Brand award. The Toyota Tundra and Tacoma received the No. 2 and No. 3 highest model rating in the latest Brand Watch study, pushing the brand to victory.

New to the winners' circle for 2019 are Acura with it's Best Value Luxury Brand win, Porsche for Best Car Styling Luxury Brand, Dodge for Best Car Styling Brand and Toyota as the Best Overall Truck Brand.

The 2019 Brand Image Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book Strategic Insights' Brand Watch study. Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers. For more information about the 2019 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/new-cars/brand-image-awards/.

