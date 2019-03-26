Kelley Blue Book Names Best Cars of 2019 to Fit Any Family's Need

"With families filling their after-school hours and weekends with activities, they not only transport their own family, but load up their cars with friends and gear as well," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "We have seen an uptick in the number of consumers seeking advanced safety features as their top priority when searching for a new car. Adaptive headlights, rear cross-traffic alerts and automatic emergency braking are just a few standout advanced safety features that once were only available as options on luxury vehicles, but now are standard on vehicles that have a MSRP of less than $30,000 – some of which are reflected in this year's list."

Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2019

Best Two-Row SUVs for Families (Listed in alphabetical order) 2019 Honda CR-V 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2019 Subaru Forester Best Three-Row SUVs for Families (Listed in alphabetical order) 2019 Chevrolet Traverse 2019 Honda Pilot 2019 Subaru Ascent 2019 Toyota Highlander 2019 Volkswagen Atlas Best Full-Size SUV for Families 2019 Ford Expedition Best Minivans for Families (Listed in alphabetical order) 2019 Chrysler Pacifica 2019 Honda Odyssey 2019 Toyota Sienna

Today, younger generations of families are seeking unique technology within their vehicles to make life easier. Several of the 2019 model-year SUVs and minivans on the Best Family Cars of 2019 list offer additional high-tech features for the whole family such as teen-driver monitoring, wireless phone charging and exit warning alerts.

For the active families that enjoy both near and far road trips, Kelley Blue Book's automotive experts also created a list of Five Road Trip Tips for families to take into consideration as they trek out on the open road. In fact, two models on the list, the Honda Odyssey and Chrysler Pacifica minivans, are available with built-in vacuum cleaners, offering increased convenience for any family that might spend a lengthy amount of time in their vehicle.

For consumers on a budget shopping for a family vehicle, Kelley Blue Book also compiled a list of the 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, including used SUVs and minivans.

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's Best Family Cars of 2019, including detailed editorial commentary, technology features, safety ratings, driving dynamics, photos, pricing information and more for each model, visit https://www.kbb.com/car-news/best-family-cars-suvs-minivans/2100001791/.

