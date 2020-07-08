Kelley Connect breaking ground on new regional headquarters in Medford

SEATTLE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Connect continued a commitment to expanding its footprint in southern Oregon today by announcing the construction of a state-of-the-art, 20,000 square foot flagship location to house both existing and to-be-hired employees.

Groundbreaking at 3521 Avion Drive is scheduled to commence July 16th. They will host an afternoon groundbreaking ceremony led by Medford contractor Outlier Construction.

"We're growing aggressively to meet the demand of our promise to become a full-service business technology company," said owner and CEO Aric Manion. "We continue to grow and use our network of offices to tackle challenges for companies large and small."

Led by the regional acquisitions of CORE Business Services and ABC Office, Kelley Connect is now 29 offices with 302 people across 5 states.

Manion added the technology-rich region was a tremendous factor in expansion decisions. "We've grown more than 625% in our IT and professional service divisions, and a huge part of that is the talent base in Medford and the surrounding area," he said. "We simply had to have a bigger presence here."

Once completed, the new facility will house the employees from the recent acquisitions as well as an anticipated 20% growth of local staff. A new demonstration studio and the opportunity to offer strategic professional partners office space drove the concept design of the building.

Scott Anderson, the founder of CORE and now Senior Vice President for Kelley Connect, is excited to continue growth in the area.

"We're excited to make a continued investment and to grow in this region," said Anderson. "This regional headquarters gives us a better ability to connect both with our clients and the Kelley Connect broader team."

For more information, contact Stephanie Moceri at [email protected]

More about Kelley Connect: Now with locations across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska, Kelley is among the largest privately-owned and growing office technology companies in the Western United States. The broad regional footprint enables Kelley Connect to maintain a strong presence while still being right down the street with the same energy and service from the days when we were founded in 1974. We're just on a bunch more streets.

