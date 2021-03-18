Kelley Kronenberg Names Two Practice Chairs: Jeffrey M. Wank, First Party Property Insurance Defense and David S. Henry, General Liability & Third-Party Insurance Defense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Kronenberg is pleased to announce two new insurance defense practice leaders: Jeffrey M. Wank has been named Chair of First Party Property Insurance Defense and David S. Henry has been named Chair of General Liability & Third-Party Insurance Defense. The firm has been a leader in insurance defense legal services for more than 40 years.

Kelley Kronenberg's insurance defense practice is driven by Principal Partner and COO Howard L. Wander and Principal Partner and CFO Health S. Eskalyo. This powerhouse practice includes nearly 100 attorneys, servicing the top insurance providers in the industry. Under their leadership, this practice has expanded across the state and beyond.

Jeff Wank and David Henry aim to continue this growth with an exceptional attention to client service and work product, which have been critical to the success they have had at Kelley Kronenberg.

Jeff's practice focuses on First Party Property Insurance Defense, Insurance Coverage & Bad Faith litigation, assisting carriers in all aspects of pre-suit coverage investigations through litigation. Jeff's has been lauded for his knowledge of insurance coverage and approach in defending insurance companies by many carriers in Florida and nationwide. He represents insurers in all aspects of coverage disputes, including responses to civil remedy notices of insurer violations, pre-suit investigations and coverage evaluations, declaratory judgment and bad faith litigation.

David concentrates his practice on General Liability & Third-Party Insurance Defense litigation with an emphasis on complex negligent security matters. Throughout his career, he has defended clients in a broad range of matters, including, but not limited to, premises liability, automotive and trucking liability, products liability, and Section 1983 claims.

Kelley Kronenberg is a multi-practice business law firm with nearly 400 employees, more than 175 attorneys, and 12 locations throughout Florida and the United States. Founded in 1980, the firm is one of the fastest-growing law firms in Florida and amongst the largest in the US For more information, visit www.kklaw.com .

