Kelli Winter, CPA Joins Tidwell Group to Lead Audit and Assurance Group

Kelli has over 25 years of private and public accounting experience. With extensive experience in real estate and construction accounting, she has played an integral role in the audit engagements for affordable housing partnerships financed through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additionally, her areas of expertise include budgeting, forecasting and mergers, and acquisitions. To achieve unsurpassed service to Tidwell Group clients, Kelli brings her creative intuition and eye for detail to her work with operational and financial management.

"We could not have been more fortunate in our acquisition of the level of talent and capability that Kelli brings to our team. With Kelli managing Audit and Assurance for Tidwell Group, our ability to continue the growth trajectory of our firm with security and confidence is greatly enhanced." - Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner.

Kelli earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Georgia and her Masters of Business Administration from UCLA's Anderson Graduate School of Management. Her professional affiliations include membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Georgia State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm that specializes in the real estate and construction industries and was one of the fastest-growing accounting firms according to the 2018 INSIDE Public Accounting National Benchmarking Report. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

SOURCE Tidwell Group LLC