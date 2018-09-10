Kellogg Again Named to Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

"This independent validation of our corporate responsibility commitments reinforces our belief that being a responsible corporate citizen is paramount to our company's growth," said Kris Charles, Kellogg Company Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. "As a leading global food company, we're living our founder's values by addressing the worldwide issue of food security through our integrated commitments in nutrition, hunger relief and sustainability."

In this year's survey, Kellogg received high scores for nourishing with its foods, feeding people in need, nurturing the planet and living its founder's values.

Specifically, the company has:

Continued to improve the nutrition profile of its foods

In 2017, donated nearly 570 million servings of food to people in need through food banks, breakfasts clubs and disaster relief on six continents through its Breakfasts for Better Days ™ global signature cause platform

™ global signature cause platform Reduced our company's emissions by 13.6 percent since 2015 and engaged 65 percent of suppliers to report their emissions

Supported more than 300,000 farmers, their families and farming communities

Assessed and supported human rights across its own operations and its supply chain

Been recognized by DiversityInc as a top 50 company for diversity and celebrated 20 years of supplier diversity

Additionally, Kellogg was one of the first companies to report on its progress against the Provisional Standards of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and is a member of SASB's Sector Advisory Group (SAG).

Launched in 1999, the DJSI indices represent the gold standard for corporate sustainability. It is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies on approximately 600 environmental, social and governance factors.

For more information on Kellogg Company's Corporate Responsibility initiatives, visit its Corporate Responsibility website.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE :K ), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by the end of 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

