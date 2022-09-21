Kellogg® and Little Debbie® Recreate Childhood Memories at the Breakfast Table with New Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Cereal

From the creators of Cosmic® Brownies and Oatmeal Creme Pies cereals, Kellogg and Little Debbie® add another nostalgia-inducing cereal to their lineup

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's® and Little Debbie® are bringing back sweet moments of nostalgia by expanding their lineup of classic treat-inspired cereals with their latest collab: Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Cereal.

This new cereal evokes a sweet chocolatey and peanut butter aroma, while featuring smooth, creamy chocolate and lightly roasted peanut butter flavors. The flavors meld with the crunchy cereal pieces coated in fudge for the quintessential Nutty Buddy experience.

From the creators of Cosmic® Brownies and Oatmeal Creme Pies cereals, Kellogg® and Little Debbie® are bringing fans a third nostalgia-inducing collab: Kellogg’s® Little Debbie® Nutty Buddy® Cereal.

"Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal," said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Our newest collaboration brings the iconic Little Debbie Nutty Buddy bars to the breakfast table for the first time ever."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal is the third Little Debbie treat to become a cereal. The two fan-favorite brands first teamed up in 2020 to create Kellogg's® Little Debbie® Oatmeal Creme Pies® Cereal and Kellogg's Little Debbie® Cosmic Brownies® Cereal.

"Through our continued partnership with Kellogg's, we're able to share Little Debbie's beloved treats with fans in new ways," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy bar. It's delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day."

Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal will be available at Walmart in October and at additional retailers nationwide in December for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.2-ounce box and $5.99 for a 13.1-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company ( NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About the Little Debbie brand

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Twitter.

