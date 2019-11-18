Kellogg Company Awarded Best Economic Empowerment Program at U.S. Chamber Foundation Citizens Awards

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center named Kellogg Company the winner of the 2019 Citizens Awards, in the category of Best Economic Empowerment Program. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual awards program, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

Kellogg partnered with the international nonprofit organization TechnoServe on the award-winning program, which trains farmers in India on climate-smart agricultural practices to improve yields, quality, and resilience on their farms, as well as to reduce food waste. The program has also helped these farmers access better markets and supplies by building the entrepreneurship skills of farmer-owned small businesses that provide those services. As a result, more than 12,000 participating farmers have increased their incomes by 20 percent.

In addition, the program also teaches families to grow organic kitchen gardens in order to improve nutrition and reduce food expenditures. The average household with a garden now consumes vegetables daily, and their spending on vegetables has decreased by nearly 75 percent.

"This work contributes to our Kellogg's Better Days commitment to create better days for 3 billion people worldwide by the end of 2030," said Amy Senter, Kellogg Company Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are committed to supporting farmers and TechnoServe has been a tremendous partner in this work. We are honored to be recognized for the meaningful impact we are making on families and communities through our collaboration."

"Feeding the world starts with ensuring that farming families have good, sustainable livelihoods—especially as smallholder farmers face increasing pressures from climate change," said TechnoServe CEO William Warshauer. "We are proud to partner with Kellogg on this high-impact initiative, and we are honored that it has been recognized in this way by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation."

"Kellogg's partnership with TechnoServe to transform the lives of smallholder farming families in India demonstrates the kind of impact that business can have as a force for good," said U.S. Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Marc DeCourcey. "That's why it's such an honor to recognize Kellogg with this award."

The Chamber Foundation announced the winners of the 2019 Citizens Awards on November 14 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Learn more about this award-winning program by clicking on this video or read about it in our latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Kellogg

At Kellogg Company, we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit http://www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About TechnoServe

TechnoServe is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty. A nonprofit organization operating in 29 countries, we work with enterprising men and women in the developing world to build competitive farms, businesses, and industries. By linking people to information, capital, and markets, we have helped millions to create lasting prosperity for their families and communities. With 50 years of proven results, TechnoServe believes in the power of private enterprise to transform lives.

About Corporate Citizenship Center

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center is a leading resource for businesses dedicated to making a difference. For nearly 20 years, our programs, events, research, and relationships with key NGO and governments have helped businesses make the world a better place.

About U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

