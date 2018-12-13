Kellogg Company Celebrates Launch of Annual Diversity & Inclusion Report

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company launched its ninth annual Diversity & Inclusion Report, titled, Features. The report provides a global overview of the company's Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) efforts and accomplishments. In celebration of the report launch, Jessa R., Category Manager, Kellogg's Southeast Asia, highlights one Features story – a recent ad campaign recognizing working moms in Thailand.

Today, nearly half of the working population in Thailand is female, the highest percentage in the region. However, as more and more women enter the workforce, they are often torn between spending time with their children and striving to create a better life for their families.

Earlier this year, Kellogg's Southeast Asia collaborated with J. Walter Thompson Singapore advertising firm to investigate the motivations and aspirations of working moms in Thailand. We interviewed local moms and found that, while many were pressed for time throughout the day, mornings are a particularly stressful time as they rush to get themselves and their children ready. As a result, many working moms often skip the traditional Thai breakfast of a warm rice dish.

Based on these insights, we created a special Mother's Day ad campaign that celebrated working moms in Thailand and highlighted the power of eating breakfast together as a family. The team took an unconventional approach to the ad by featuring real-life employees and their children. The ad was well-received and showed an innovative approach to connecting with consumers on a personal and emotional level.

The ad resonated around the world, receiving over six million views, and recognized by global media outlets including Digital Market Asia, AdAge, Ad Forum and many more. Be sure to watch our Mother's Day ad here.

As Category Manager, Kellogg's Southeast Asia, I am proud to have worked on such a powerful campaign. The insight is so strong and true – moms are often superwomen, selflessly doing so many things for so many people – they deserve to be celebrated on Mother's Day.

As the social landscape continues to change, more people are choosing brands that connect with their values and lifestyle choices. At Kellogg, we want to support busy working moms by offering a convenient, yet tasty breakfast solution that helps nourish their families and make every morning great.

Kellogg genuinely cares about its employees and consumers, living its vision to 'Enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter'. We not only make nourishing, tasty foods, but we also tell heartwarming stories that strengthen families around the world. I am proud to work for a company with heart and soul and am honored to work with the many diverse, passionate colleagues I have around the world.

For more stories like Jessa's and to learn more about Kellogg's global diversity and inclusion efforts, click here to see the 2018 Features Report.

