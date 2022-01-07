Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2021 Fourth Quarter Results Webcast

Kellogg Company

Jan 07, 2022, 09:05 ET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) plans to issue its 2021 fourth quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, February 10, 2022. 

The following documents will be available on the Company website https://investor.kelloggs.com at 8:00 am EDT: Press release, financial tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides. 

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer.  A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow.  A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast  




Date:                         

Thursday, February 10, 2022


Time:                       

 9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT


Presentation Slides:        

Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, February 10 at
https://investor.kelloggs.com


Webcast:        

Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at
https://investor.kelloggs.com


Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode.


Rebroadcast 


Webcast: 

Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT Thursday, February 10, and for at least
90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com.


Podcast:  

MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on
Friday, February 11 at https://investor.kelloggs.com.


About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

