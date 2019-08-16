Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference live at 11:15 am EDT, Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 10:30 am EDT on Wednesday, September 4 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Live Webcast: Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at approximately 11:00 am EDT, Wednesday, September 4 at https://investor.kelloggs.com



Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 4 and remaining for six months.



Podcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 4 and remaining for six months.

