Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference at 12:40 pm EDT, Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer; Shumit Kapoor, President, Asia Pacific; Middle East and Africa; Chris Hood, President, Kellogg North America; David Lawlor, President Kellogg Europe; and Sara Young, General Manager - Frozen Veggie.

Presentation Slides: Printable slides will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 8 at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Live Webcast: Live audio webcast with on-screen slides will be available at approximately 12:40 pm EDT, Wednesday, September 8 at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Replay Webcast: Available beginning at about 5:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, September 8 and remaining for six months.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

