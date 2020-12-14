Kellogg provides 13 million meals through retail partnerships in 2020

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company provided 13 million meals to feed people in need through retail partnerships in 2020. Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company Senior Director of Philanthropy and Social Impact, talks about the power of collaboration.

Social K – Kellogg Company Blog

By Stephanie Slingerland

Senior Director, Philanthropy and Social Impact

We have a lofty goal at Kellogg: To create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

It's part of our Better Days purpose platform addressing food security worldwide, which shifted into overdrive this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children have been particularly hit hard, because many rely on school meals. But with schools closed and feeding programs more difficult to execute, there was a dire need for our company and others to take action to combat hunger.

Thankfully, we have wonderful retail partners across the United States who stepped up to collaborate with us on in-store and online hunger programs this year benefitting our many of our longtime non-profit partners, including No Kid Hungry, United Way, Feeding America and others. In total, these programs will provide more than 13 million meals to people in need.

Just this month, Southeast Grocers, which operates Winn-Dixie and BI-LO stores, teamed with us on an in-store promotion – each time a Winn-Dixie or BI-LO shopper purchased a participating Kellogg product, we donated a meal to Feeding America.

Also this month, we partnered with Instacart, the online grocery delivery service. Every Instacart purchase that contained $25 or more of Kellogg's participating products resulted in a donation of 10 meals (up to 400,000 meals) to No Kid Hungry.

Along with these retailers, we partnered with more than a dozen other customers to support hunger-relief efforts across the country in 2020, including:

Albertsons

Amazon

Boxed

CUB Foods

Dollar General

Food Lion

Giant Eagle

Giant Martin's

Hy-Vee

Sam's Club

Shoprite

Walgreens

Walmart

As Mike Stigers, the CEO of Cub Foods said, "At CUB, we know that our success is dependent on the health and success of our community, and we're proud to team up with Kellogg's to support Feeding America as they connect our communities with the food they need to thrive."

Mike is right.

People can't thrive on empty bellies. And the issue of hunger isn't something any one of us can solve alone. We're honored to stand side-by-side with our retail partners to ensure families are fed and fulfilled.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

