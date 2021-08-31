Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University Tops FORTUNE's 2021 Best Executive MBA Programs Ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Education published its first-ever Best Executive MBA Programs ranking, with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University taking top honors, followed by Yale University and The MIT Sloan School of Management.

Of the 2021 Executive MBA ranking, FORTUNE Education Editorial Director Lance Lambert says, "Good business schools help graduates get good jobs. Elite programs help develop the future leaders of business. We found Executive MBA programs with a solid track record doing the latter."

FORTUNE's Top 10 Executive MBA Programs of 2021 are:

Northwestern University (Kellogg) Yale University Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( Sloan ) University of Pennsylvania ( Wharton ) University of Chicago (Booth) Columbia University New York University (Stern) University of Michigan, Ann Arbor ( Ross ) University of California, Los Angeles ( Anderson ) University of California, Berkeley (Haas)

FORTUNE Education 's final ranking is made up of three components: a FORTUNE 1000 Score, based on the number of alumni who are C-Level employees at FORTUNE 1000 companies, accounts for 15% of each school's score; a Brand Score, based on Ipsos survey results of business professionals' opinions of the schools, accounts for 25%; and a Program Score, based on how far along EMBA students are in the careers, and selectivity metrics , including average GMAT score and average GPA of incoming students, accounts for 60%. View the complete methodology here .

Curated by a team of expert journalists, FORTUNE Education is a destination for articles, insights, and ongoing reporting about what prospective students should know in order to make the best, most impactful decisions for their careers. FORTUNE Education also produces rankings and ratings of graduate, post-graduate, executive education, and personal and professional improvement programs, informed by FORTUNE's unparalleled understanding of which skills matter to businesses today.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

