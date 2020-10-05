Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats'® First-Ever Board Game Reminds You to Tame 'The Growl'

Inspired by laugh-out-loud true stories from real families across the country, Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats' Morning Craze is the first board game designed with cereal-lovers in mind. Your beloved whole wheat cereal can help you avoid those awkward mishaps that occur if you miss breakfast — really, you started eating groceries in the checkout lane?

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley — comedians, best friends, mothers and creators of the #IMOMSOHARD community — know firsthand how accidentally skipping the first meal of the day brings on "The Growl." True to their brand, they aren't afraid to laugh about it.

"Parenting has been turned on its head in 2020, and with most family activities being relegated to our homes, the 'morning craze' is more real than ever," Hensley said. "We're Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats superfans and Morning Craze gives us much-needed comic relief."

Smedley agreed. "We need laughs with our kids and love to get them around the table. Whether it's at breakfast, second breakfast, lunch, snacktime, dinner or over a take-no-prisoners game round — we're here for more crazy fun," she said.

Parents crave more at-home ways to entertain their kids (and themselves), and board games offer a good way for families to play together around the table1. Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats wants to give families a chance to bring more than just breakfast to the kitchen table. Starting today, fans can enter for a chance to win their own Morning Craze board game and a box of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats. Simply visit kfr.com/MorningCraze and submit a growl story of your own and you could win the only game (and cereal) that helps the whole family silence "The Growl."

In Morning Craze, you'll face "The Growl" together and travel around the game board to brave the silly consequences of missing your morning bowl of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats, while gathering pieces of cereal as you go. Beware: If "The Growl" gets you, like when you score the game winning goal in the other team's net, you'll be forced to face the fallout. The player who ends up with the most Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats pieces silences "The Growl" and wins.

ONE BOWL AND YOU'RE GOOD TILL LUNCH2

What better to tackle "The Growl" than Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats? Thanks to its 10 layers of delicious whole wheat, at least 40 grams of whole grains and seven essential vitamins and minerals, Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats helps fill you up. In fact, with one bowl of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats Original, you're good until lunch.3

"Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats solves your breakfast dilemma and keeps 'The Growl' at bay," said Daya Pillai, brand manager for Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats. "Morning Craze embraces the humor of jam-packed morning schedules and allows families to poke fun at their own growl stories."

Hungry for more? Join the conversation on social using #FrostedMiniWheats and #MorningCraze, and hear more from #IMOMSOHARD on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, follow @FrostedMiniWheats on Facebook and Instagram and visit FrostedMiniWheats.com.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and are a registered member of the Kellogg's Family Rewards® program. You must be a registered member of the Kellogg's Family Rewards® ("KFR") program in order to enter. To become a registered member of the KFR program, go to www.KFR.com/MorningCraze ("Website") and follow the instructions to complete the registration. To enter, beginning 10/5/20 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) through 10/25/20 at 11:59:59 PM (ET), go to the Website and follow the online instructions to register and complete your entry. Limit one (1) entry per person/KFR account. Subject to complete Official Rules at https://www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/content/dam/kfr/promotions/microsites/fmw-morning-craze/rules.pdf. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016. ®,™, © 2020 Kellogg NA Co.

1 King, Rebecca. "Puzzles, Outdoor Toy Sales Soar: Here Are Games People Can't Get Enough of during Quarantine." North Jersey Media Group, NorthJersey.com, 1 May 2020, www.northjersey.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/01/games-puzzles-outdoor-toy-sales-soar-amid-coronavirus-quarantine/3016023001/.

2 With 2% milk at least half of adults had a lower desire to eat than before breakfast for 3 ½ hours.

3 With 2% milk at least half of adults had a lower desire to eat than before breakfast for 3 ½ hours.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

