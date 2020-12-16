Kellogg's South Africa creates Better Days for communities in need, one bag at a time

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult for people in need to access food, so our team came up with a creative way to feed people while remaining safe. We created food "hampers" – reusable shopping bags, essentially – that included four bags of Corn Flakes®, three Noodles® multipacks and a Kellogg's Better Days® branded face mask.

In all, our colleagues distributed 400 hampers.

I was honored to give mine to a family not far from our facility. Each time one of us from the plant made a donation, we posted about it on social media using the tag #MyBetterDays.

The Kellogg headquarters team took our posts and similar ones from colleagues around the world to create this impactful video.

You may have read before that Kellogg has a goal to create Better Days for 3 billion people around the world by 2030. I'm grateful that my team and I get to contribute directly to this effort every year through events like World Food Day.

It makes the food we produce in Springs that much more powerful.

To learn more about the impact of our World Food Day program, visit Kellogg's newsroom.

