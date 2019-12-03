Kellstrom Aerospace Completes Acquisition of Airbus A320 for Teardown

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Dec 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellstrom Aerospace, a global aftermarket leader in aircraft lifecycle solutions, today announced the acquisition of an Airbus A320-232 MSN 1648. The 1994 A320 aircraft was acquired from Castlelake L.P. The airframe is currently undergoing disassembly at ECube's facility in Wales, United Kingdom.

This project will support Kellstrom Aerospace's unique and innovative lifecycle solutions by supporting both Kellstrom Aerospace Asset Management division with additional short- to mid-term lease assets and the aftermarket supply business.

Chris Watkins, Managing Director of Kellstrom Aerospace Asset Management (KAAM), said, "This significant purchase will add to our portfolio of acquisitions and provide quality assets for lease, sale and exchange, allowing us to provide optimal strategic support to our airline customers."

About Kellstrom Aerospace

Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest supply chain partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MROs worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides instant access to one of the world's largest and most comprehensive inventories of new and pre-owned aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.

Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution and OEM services, pre-owned parts distribution, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing and trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real-world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and JIT support covering all service offerings. For more news and information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit www.kellstromaerospace.com.

Media Contact:

Marisol Gomez

+1 (954) 538-2253

Marisol.Gomez@KellstromAerospace.com

SOURCE Kellstrom Aerospace

Related Links

http://www.kellstromaerospace.com

