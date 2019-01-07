Kellstrom Defense Partners With Sabena technics for a Multiyear Supplier Agreement

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc. ("KDA") has been selected by Sabena technics as a partner for the support of C-130 aircraft maintenance. KDA will provide a wide range of aftermarket parts support and component repair and overhaul services under this multiyear agreement.

"We are excited to provide an integrated aftermarket package to Sabena technics in support of their global aircraft refurbishment programs," said Andy Trosper, KDA president of global distribution and supply chain. "The collaborative relationship we have developed with Sabena technics has made it possible for us to come to quick decisions that benefit the program. The Kellstrom Defense Advantage ensures that the customer benefits from the value of our total offerings, our flexibility and our overall commitment to our customers and the end mission."

About Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc.:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc. ("KDA") is a respected global leader for defense aircraft sustainment, deploying an experienced team and complete capabilities to solve customer challenges through OEM strategic distribution, component repair services, engineered products and logistics solutions for military transporters, fighter and rotary wing platforms With operations in Camarillo, California; Miramar, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Spring Valley, California; Cambridge, United Kingdom; South Windsor, Australia; Singapore; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Jakarta, Indonesia, the KDA team provides support to the United States military and over 60 partnering nations. KDA is committed to compliance, with hundreds of active export licenses and dedicated contract, export and security personnel. Further information is available at www.kellstromdefense.com, www.c130.com and www.wam-inc.com.

About Sabena technics:

Sabena technics is a leading French independent provider of aircraft maintenance and modification solutions. With over 2,700 employees based in 15 sites worldwide, the group supports a large range of aircraft from regional, narrow and wide body to military fleets. Its long experience, combined with its strong industrial resources, allows it to answer each of its customers' needs with complete and dedicated solutions: airframe MRO, CAMO, component MRO, modifications, supply chain, painting and training. www.sabenatechnics.com.

Media Contact:

Kellstrom Defense Aerospace Inc.

Ruth Garcia

Director, Marketing & Communications

PR@kellstromdefense.com

SOURCE Kellstrom Defense

Related Links

http://www.kellstromdefense.com

