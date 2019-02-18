Kellstrom Defense Partners With Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 to Support Polish Air Force With the SHORT-POD® APU

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellstrom Defense Aerospace, Inc. ("KDA") is proud to partner with Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A. (Military Aviation Works No. 2) to support the Polish Air Force with six SHORT-POD® APU Kits to upgrade their C-130 aircraft. This KDA proprietary aircraft technology update enhances legacy C-130 aircraft ground power autonomy, makes available airborne emergency power for greater safety, and improves overall reliability of the upgraded aircraft systems. These units will be installed on Polish Air Force legacy C-130 aircraft adding to the growing SHORT-POD® APU operator community, which now totals over eighty active aircraft globally.

"We look forward to continued support of Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A. to deploy new technology and upgrades for the modernization of the Poland Hercules fleet," comments Scott Wooden, President for Kellstrom Defense Engineered Products, "The Polskie Siły Powietrzne (Polish Air Force) will benefit from the Kellstrom Defense Advantage and enjoy enhanced reliability and operability with our proprietary SHORT-POD® APU upgrade."

