Kellton Tech Bags Contract to Build Innovative NFT Marketplace on Blockchain Technology

RESTON, Va. and HYDERABAD, India, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in digital transformation, integration, and enterprise intelligence, has bagged a contract to build a cutting-edge NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace, using new digital technologies, including blockchain. The advanced NFT marketplace will create exceptional user experiences while buying, selling, and auctioning digital artifacts in the form of tokens. The NFT marketplaces are rapidly gaining traction, reaching over $2 Billion in transaction volume in the last quarter.

Kellton Tech will leverage its blockchain expertise to build an agile and scalable NFT marketplace that would support seamless integration with new technologies. A leading digital transformation enabler, Kellton Tech will help develop an ERC-721 compliant Ethereum blockchain-based solution, which would allow legitimate tokenizing of digital collectibles and support their transactions with speed and accuracy. This technology infrastructure would offer the next level of security, efficiency, and performance.

"We see this as an opportunity to create phenomenal experiences in the NFT segment and forge new revenue streams. We will build a future-ready NFT marketplace that would facilitate potential partnerships with the creators and collectors of digital artifacts worldwide," said Srinivas Potluri, CEO, US, Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' The company has helped start-ups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses. Driven by in-depth domain knowledge and technology expertise, Kellton Tech adds value to client relationships as a Trusted Partner. A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list. Forbes Asia has recognized it as one of the Top 200 companies in 'Best under a Billion' 2017 List. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia-Pacific, we are consistently looking for the next competitive advantage.

