Kelly Ireland Named CloudNOW 2018 Top Woman Entrepreneur

The awards are presented in partnership with Office of the Cloud , a nonprofit cloud leadership initiative sponsored by Kaizen Technologies , and Techstars , the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. The awards are sponsored by Facebook, Intel and Google, and the ceremony will be hosted on January 29. Bospar Public Relations once again serves as PR Support Sponsor.

"This year's awards marks a significant shift in the industry with the proliferation of women entrepreneurs who are stepping up and leading venture-funded technology companies," said Jocelyn DeGance Graham, founder of CloudNOW. "We applaud the achievements of our winners, and thank them for blazing trails for diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurship. We also honor our STEM scholarship recipients as we work together to support the next generation of tech leaders."

"I am honored to be included in this incredible group of women," said Kelly Ireland. "Together we are pushing the boundaries of technology and society, building a platform for the next generation of women entrepreneurs to succeed."

The event will also feature CloudNOW's STEM scholarship recipients from Holberton School and Shanti Bhavan Children's Project. Last year's scholars secured full-time employment as Software Engineers at Change.org, Pinterest, Adobe and more.

About CBT:

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world's finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

