Kelly L. Loeffler named to Georgia Power Board of Directors

Bakkt is a regulated, global ecosystem designed to enable custody, markets and use cases for digital assets such as cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin. As CEO, Loeffler is responsible for establishing the strategy and team, as well as the regulatory, financial and operational performance of the company. She is also a member of Intercontinental Exchange's Executive Management Committee. ICE operates markets where natural gas and other energy commodities are traded electronically.

"Working in the financial services sector for the last two decades, Kelly played a significant role in the early stages of ICE and through that responsibility has been specifically involved in investing and trading within the energy sector and carbon markets. Her latest role with Bakkt has her poised at the forefront of the cryptocurrency market," said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "This insight into the global energy market and her unique digital experience will provide an extremely valuable perspective as we evolve as an energy industry and as a business to build a sustainable energy future for our customers and state. We welcome her to the Georgia Power board of directors."

Loeffler joined ICE in 2002 where she built and led investor relations, corporate communications and marketing for over 15 years. She led a global team and was responsible for managing all aspects of the company's investor relations program, as well as media relations, marketing and brand strategy in support of ICE's exchange, clearing and data operations. Loeffler was paramount in taking the company public in 2005. Just as she played a critical role in the early stages of ICE, her leadership will be important as Bakkt works to establish and offer a federally regulated market for Bitcoin.

As an active member in the Atlanta community, Loeffler is a Board Trustee for the Georgia Research Alliance and on the boards of Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Skyland Trail, a nonprofit mental health treatment organization based in Atlanta. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and completed a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business. Loeffler is also co-owner & co-chairman of the Atlanta Dream of the Women's National Basketball Association.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

