Kelly Leary Announces Revolution Dating Now Offering Complimentary Relationship Analysis and First Interview

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Leary, M.S., Founder and President of Revolution Dating in Palm Beach Gardens, just announced that her high-end professional matchmaker service for elite singles, busy professionals, and senior singles that want to find relationships is now offering a complimentary relationship analysis and first interview for singles looking to find the love of their lives.

"It was a tough go in March, April and May for all of us, but singles are now wondering -- how will I date now?" said Leary. "I believe we will come out of this more connected to each other, and Revolution Dating is here to help with that by our offer of a complimentary interview and relationship analysis. The pandemic has been a huge wake-up call, and people might now be thinking whether they currently want to stay in their relationships; if they're happy alone; or if they want to continue online dating."

Through Revolution Dating, singles can get introduced to matches by someone they know -- perhaps even Kelly -- instead of meeting a stranger online. Call 561-630-9696 to set up an appointment.

Leary also announced that Revolution Dating has developed a new concept for their site: "The pandemic inspired my team and I to think out of the box. We will be launching Zoom Introductions as the top special on our menu. We can't wait to show our clients how this novel concept works," she said.

After 29 years in the love business, Revolution Dating's expertise in helping people find their match is unmatched. "All matches are still vetted, screened and IDs are checked, as this is the signature of my club," said Leary.

Only four people at a time are allowed in the company's gorgeous corporate location in Palm Beach Gardens. Only a certain number of complimentary sessions are available due to high demand post-quarantine. Matchmakers are available from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Kelly Leary's new column in Shares the Singles Scene© for June 2020, "Stir Crazy for Love?", can be found here: https://www.revolutiondating.com/press

Call 561-630-9696 to set up an appointment with Revolution Dating.

