Kelly Levens of Atlantic Home Mortgage is Agents' Choice Awards' Loan Officer of the Year

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agents' Choice Awards is an annual production honoring the very best of Atlanta real estate. With thousands of votes cast across 12 categories, Kelly Levens with Atlantic Home Mortgage, won Loan Officer of the Year.

Levens has a deep understanding of the homebuying process. As a former Realtor himself, he knows the value lenders who can help clients write strong and competitive offers. "Making myself readily available and establishing a fluid, trusting relationship is what I strive for," he says.

Levens transitioned to Atlantic Home Mortgage two years ago and, in such a crowded marketplace, he feels fortunate to work with a local company that provides the tools needed to stand out. At Atlantic Home Mortgage, all loans are underwritten and processed completely in-house. "A smooth and easy process is not only a win for each client that I get to work with, but a big win for the Realtors as well," Levens says.

And though he is still trying to figure out how he did not win Best Dressed, Levens agrees: "Loan Officer of the Year does have a nice ring to it!"

He lives in Atlanta with his wife Tamara and their four beautiful children.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Recently named the 24th Fastest Growing Company in the Southeast by Inc. Magazine, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

