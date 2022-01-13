KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE OF 121 UNIT PORTFOLIO WITH THREE DIFFERENT SELLERS

The latter two properties were sold by two owners each with fractional interests. These owners were at odds on several issues and cooperation was difficult leading to arduous negotiations and a demanding escrow.

Kelly Morgan Commercial Group was able to successfully negotiate the purchase agreement with the two sellers separately, solving all the difficulties and managing the escrow to complete the sale for all parties.

The new owner has already started to upgrade the properties with the intention of pushing rents since Panorama City is rapidly gentrifying. They already feel the purchase is a big success for their business model.

