Kelly Ortberg Appointed Special Advisor to Office of the CEO to support Raytheon Technologies integration planning

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) today announced that Kelly Ortberg has been named special advisor to the Office of the CEO to help support the office as it prepares to lead the future Raytheon Technologies. Ortberg, who has been serving as CEO of Collins Aerospace Systems since its formation in 2018, will be succeeded by Stephen Timm, who has been serving as president of the company's Avionics business unit. The appointments are effective immediately. United Technologies and Raytheon expect the merger to be completed early in the second quarter of 2020.

In his new role, Ortberg will draw on his extensive aerospace knowledge, multiple merger and acquisition experiences, and strong industry relationships to help the new company's leadership team build out its capabilities and identify future areas of growth.

"Kelly's outstanding work in integrating Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems into Collins Aerospace, which he then led and achieved better than anticipated cost and revenue synergies, while creating new offerings that leverage the advantages of both organizations, is a testament to his leadership skills," said UTC Chairman & CEO Greg Hayes. "The knowledge and insights he will bring to this role, will help us to successfully navigate the next steps in our journey as Raytheon Technologies, and undoubtedly set us up for a tremendous future."

Timm will serve as president of Collins Aerospace, a leader in aerospace and defense markets, with $26 billion in net sales and 70,000 employees around the world.

"Steve's reputation as a respected leader, combined with his relentless focus on the customer will help ensure a smooth transition, and play a critical role in the future success of Collins Aerospace," said Hayes.

Timm brings nearly 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, serving in leadership roles of increasing responsibility across the former Rockwell Collins and now Collins Aerospace. During his tenure in the avionics organization he helped to secure and build on key avionics wins. He also established the foundation for what is now the information management services portfolio and deployed the initial application of the Life Cycle Value Stream business framework, which continues to guide how Collins Aerospace serves customers today.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. To learn more about UTC, visit the website or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC

