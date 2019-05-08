Kelly Scheer Appointed President and CEO of United Community Family Services

Founded in 1961 as the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity, UCFS has a rich history of serving newly-arrived immigrants and elderly refugees. The organization rebranded itself in 2016 as UCFS and has been steadily expanding its reach to include all qualifying low-income families with programs and services aimed at self-sufficiency while preserving dignity and hope.

Scheer comes to the organization with more than 20 years of experience in health care, non-profit management, senior living, new business development and social service agencies. A nationally recognized presenter and business thought leader, Scheer has worked for Children's Hospital of Michigan, Karmanos Cancer Institute and Trinity Health. Most recently, Scheer served as president of the luxury senior living development portfolio, Blossom Collection by Moceri, in Oakland Township.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead this dynamic team who are providing such vital services to our community on a daily basis," says Scheer. "The people and families we serve have such a drive to learn and become self-sufficient. They motivate me to move the organization forward, toward growth and sustainability."

UCFS manages a multitude of programs to help individuals and families on their road to self-sufficiency such as: basic needs and food pantry, computer training, health education, English as a Second Language (ESL), career development, financial literacy and citizenship preparation workshops. www.UCFamilyServices.org

SOURCE United Community Family Services

Related Links

http://www.UCFamilyServices.org

