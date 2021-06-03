Kelly Scott Madison Wins Media Agency of Record Duties for Texas Children's Hospital

CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital today announced the completion of its media agency search contracting and named Kelly Scott Madison as its media agency of record. As one of the highest-ranked and largest children and women's hospitals in the U.S., Texas Children's is looking to Kelly Scott Madison's Health & Wellness division for new approaches to patient, physician and community outreach efforts.

The main Campus of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas (Photo credit: Allen S. Kramer/Texas Children's Hospital).

According to a hospital spokesperson, the healthcare industry has undergone seismic shifts in the last few years in terms of how it services the public, and the pandemic only accelerated those trends. That's why Texas Children's embarked on a renewed push to overhaul its outreach efforts across all channels—particularly in digital and social environments.

"The prospect of working with a partner like Kelly Scott Madison that understands how to go beyond topline metrics was critical in our decision-making process. They plan to deliver predictive modeling, precise audience targeting and measurement to ensure we maintain an optimal media mix, and connect with our communities in meaningful moments," the spokesperson said.

Kelly Scott Madison's Executive Vice President of Client Engagement Sy Chaba, who heads up the agency's Health & Wellness division, also shared his thoughts on the partnership: "The entire Texas Children's Hospital network has done an excellent job adjusting to the latest healthcare dynamics, and bringing its communities the best possible level of care, education and research. It's truly inspiring to partner with their forward-thinking team to continue reimagining the ways that hospitals can connect with and serve the public. We're confident our service-line-driven approaches and privacy-compliance expertise will build additional opt-in engagement for Texas Children's, and keep their hospital network at the forefront position among competing care providers."

The appointment is effective immediately, with Kelly Scott Madison's Health & Wellness division—a business unit devoted entirely to servicing healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals, insurers, wellness products, medical device manufacturers, and the like—handling all media strategy, investment and analytics duties for Texas Children's.

About Kelly Scott Madison

Business first. Media always. Powered by Data Truths. These ideas drive business growth for our brand partners. Our staff of media and marketing experts uncover truths through a relentless focus on data quality and meaning—not just data quantity. These truths fuel differentiating strategies and connect people with brands in remarkable ways. That's how we accelerate businesses for today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.ksmmedia.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; has the largest pediatric primary care network in the country, Texas Children's Pediatrics; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

