Kelyniam Global Announces Distribution Agreement with Bioplate

CANTON, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Bioplate, Inc., a leading manufacturer of cranial fixation devices for neurosurgery.

Dr. Mark Smith, Kelyniam's Vice President of Business Development, said, "Bioplate's line of plates and screws for cranial and craniofacial surgeons is a perfect fit with our customized PEEK implants. Both companies are recognized for their precision manufacturing and outstanding customer service, so this is a great fit from both cultural and clinical perspectives."

Kelyniam recently received 510(k) approval for Integrated Fixation System (IFS) Tabs on their line of PEEK custom cranial implants. Bioplate's titanium fixation screws can be used in conjunction with the IFS tabs, or the entire fixation system can be used by surgeons for routine craniectomies and facial reconstructions.

"Bioplate's fixation solutions are complementary to our implants and the timing is perfect, coinciding with the approval of our Integrated Fixation System. We can now offer surgeons multiple fixation options, which will increase our opportunities within hospitals that prefer sole-source purchasing." said Laura Reed, Kelyniam's National Sales Director.

"Bioplate is excited to partner with Kelyniam in delivering innovative neurosurgery solutions to surgeons and patients, alike," said Thomas Hopson, Bioplate's President. "With such complementary products, we believe we can offer tremendous quality and value to customers."

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants for patients requiring the reconstruction of cranial and certain maxillofacial structures. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's website address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kelyniam.com

