Kelyniam Global Announces Partnership with SurgicalOne

CANTON, Conn., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC:KLYG), a maker of custom craniomaxilofacial (CMF) implants, announced today that the company has signed a distribution agreement with SurgicalOne, a leading surgical specialty distribution company covering 10 States.

"SurgicalOne's service area made the company an ideal distributor for Kelyniam," said Laura Reed, Kelyniam's Director of Sales. "SurgicalOne's product line is targeted primarily to neurosurgeons in both trauma centers and hospitals, and as a result, their reps have formed strong relationships with these surgeons. Adding our custom PEEK implant to the solutions SurgicalOne currently distributes to neurosurgeons is an obvious benefit to both companies."

"We are excited about our partnership with Kelyniam," said Al Ludvigsen, CEO and Founder of SurgicalOne. "We partner only with companies committed to quality and excellent customer service. Kelyniam's cranial implant is an excellent addition to our broad product line for neurosurgeons. Two of our customers have already used the implant and are extremely happy with the results."

SurgicalOne distributes microsurgical, surgical and dental products in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Southern New Jersey and Upstate New York.

About Kelyniam

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniomaxilofacial (CMF) implants maxillo-facial implants for patients requiring the reconstruction of cranial and certain facial structures. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

About SurgicalOne

SurgicalOne is a premier distributor of surgical products, including Leica microscopes, covering 10 States across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company, founded in 2000, serves all medical specialties in the microsurgical, implant, dental and capital equipment markets. We work closely with neurosurgeons, orthopedic and spine surgeons, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, urologists, gynecologists and cardiovascular surgeons to provide high quality, in-demand products that improve the lives of surgeons and their patients.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

