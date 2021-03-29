Kemin Becomes Majority Shareholder in Animal Vaccine Company Middle East for Vaccines (MEVAC)

DES MOINES, Iowa and CAIRO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is growing its presence in the global vaccine market by becoming majority shareholder of MEVAC, an animal vaccine manufacturer based in Cairo, Egypt, and a shareholder in MEVAC's sister company, UVAC, to further expand Kemin's portfolio in the global animal vaccine market.

"We entered into a partnership with MEVAC over a decade ago and are thrilled to become the majority shareholder," said Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "Kemin and MEVAC share the goal of transforming lives and creating a sustainable future – one in which non-antibiotic alternatives are becoming more and more important to customers. By extending our partnership to MEVAC's sister company, UVAC, we can do even more to bring our innovations to animal vaccines."

First investing in the MEVAC in 2010, Kemin has increased its participation in the Egyptian-based company over the years. In 2019, Kemin increased its share in MEVAC and received the right to distribute its vaccines globally, outside the Arabic-speaking countries in the Middle East already served by MEVAC.

"As Kemin has grown its partnership with MEVAC, our capabilities and technologies have expanded, as well, and we are thrilled to bring this beneficial cooperation to UVAC," said Dr. Magdy El Sayed, Founder, MEVAC and UVAC. "We share a commitment to advancing technology and accessibility of animal vaccines, and together, we can create an even greater impact."

As part of its investment in MEVAC, Kemin has access to a modern vaccine plant with production and R&D capabilities to support future growth. UVAC, MEVAC's sister company, also in Egypt, and in which Kemin is a shareholder, has been established to produce foot-and-mouth disease and tissue-culture vaccines for animals, as well as human vaccines.

"Over the past decade, MEVAC has proven to be an excellent partner for Kemin as we enter the animal vaccine market. Animal production is continuing to evolve, and by working together, Kemin and MEVAC have been able to introduce innovation to animal vaccines," said GS Ramesh, Global Group President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health. "As our work with MEVAC has yielded such beneficial results, we are looking forward to bringing this same dedication and drive to our collaboration with UVAC."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuels and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



