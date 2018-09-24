Kemin Confirms NutriCAB™ Compliant with European Legislation

HERENTALS, Belgium, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin confirms that NutriCAB™ - its coated calcium chloride product - is not affected by the recent Rapid Alert launched following a notification from the Netherlands.

The products implicated by the notification indicates that they significantly exceeded the maximum permissible level of dioxin in coated calcium chloride allowed by law in products of Belgian origin.

Kemin Europa N.V. has been in close contact with the Belgian Federal Agency of the Food Chain immediately after the RASFF notification was released, and it has received confirmation that Kemin's NutriCAB is not within the scope of this Rapid Alert.

As part of its strict quality assurance, Kemin applies a raw material risk assessment program to exclude risks of finding undesirable substances in its final products.

Kemin Cavriago Srl, manufacturer of NutriCAB, is registered as a feed business establishment in accordance with the Italian and European legislation. The establishment is subject to official control by the competent authorities.

Italian authorities control the absence of prohibited and undesirable substances such as dioxins, PCB's and heavy metals in feeding stuffs including feed materials, compound feedstuffs, additives and premixtures, according to Italian and European legislations in force.

In addition, Kemin Cavriago Srl has an internal monitoring program in accordance with the requirements of its GMP+ certification.

Based on the results of these controls, NutriCAB can be certified as compliant for animal feeding with regard to residue contents of contaminants such as dioxin, PCB and heavy metals and complies with Italian and European legislations on undesirable substances and products in animal nutrition.

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

