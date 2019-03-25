Kemin Expands India Facility to Increase Manufacturing Capabilities

"South Asia plays a very important role in the global animal feed market, producing more than 35 million tons of compound feed. Due to rapid economic growth in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the overall demand for animal protein is increasing in the region," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "For this reason, we decided to invest and grow the capacity at our existing Gummidipundi plant near Chennai. Kemin is always seeking opportunities to better meet our customers' needs regionally and provide high-quality products and solutions. This expansion is yet another example of how Kemin puts customers first."

The new state-of-the-art facility is one of the most sophisticated plants in the global Kemin portfolio to produce metal propionate trace minerals. The new facility's "Integrated Organic Mineral Production System" ensures highly efficacious organic trace minerals in different combinations for animals. The production facility for liquid products is also significantly improved in the new facility. The facility has also received new certifications and endorsements to better serve Kemin Food Technologies customers in Asia.

"For more than 20 years, Kemin has established a strong footprint in South Asia feed production," said G S Ramesh, Group President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health. "As the demand for meat production increases in South Asia, the need for our value-added products is also growing tremendously. The additional capacity in Gummidipundi will equip us to meet the ever-increasing demand for Kemin's high-quality feed ingredients. As we begin outputting new products at this facility, we aim to work closely with our customers for the collective purpose of improving animal production efficiency."

The new food and manufacturing certifications for the Kemin Food Technologies – Asia business unit include the following:

ISO 9001:2015 – Development, manufacture, marketing and supply of feed and food additives.

Development, manufacture, marketing and supply of feed and food additives. ISO 22000:2005 – Manufacturing (processing, blending and packaging) of animal feed additives and food additives packed in bulk and retail packs.

Manufacturing (processing, blending and packaging) of animal feed additives and food additives packed in bulk and retail packs. FSSC 22000:2005 – Manufacturing (processing, blending and packaging) of animal feed additives and food additives packed in bulk and retail packs.

Manufacturing (processing, blending and packaging) of animal feed additives and food additives packed in bulk and retail packs. HALAL India and KOSHER Certificate – Manufacturing endorsement.

Manufacturing endorsement. Export Inspection Council Approval – To process and pack food additives for export to NON-EU countries.

With regional headquarters in Chennai, India, Kemin has been serving the animal protein industry in South Asia since 1998. The current headquarters includes a full-fledged manufacturing facility, quality control labs, research and development farms and a small pellet feed mill.

"We are excited to bring new technologies into our production facility so we can provide customers the maximum benefits of our products," said Dr. R Sureshkumar, President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – South Asia. "I am very glad that we have added capacity to meet the growing regional expectations."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

