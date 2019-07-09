Kemin Hosts "Aleta™ - The New Wave in Intestinal Health" Seminar

Associate Professor Nguyen Tat Toan, Vice President of Nong Lam University and Dean of the Faculty of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine at Nong Lam University, Ho Chi Minh City, spoke at the event, addressing the importance of immunity in animal health for poultry and swine.

Dr. Valentine Van Hamme, Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa) also gave the presentation, "The revolution of Aleta and its innovation as an immunity priming agent" to attendees.

"Immune modulation is the future of disease prevention and is becoming increasingly important as a strategy to optimize animal health," said Dr. Van Hamme. "Aleta harnesses beta-glucan from a new source – algae – and the multiple studies Kemin has conducted show its effectiveness as an immune modulator for agricultural animal species."

At the seminar, Dr. Koh Thong Jin, Head of Intestinal Health, and Dr. Nguyen Duc Dung, Technical Service Manager, both with Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – Asia Pacific, highlighted how "pre-emptive action with Aleta" can help to improve immunity and protect against diseases in animals.

Dr. Nguyen explained that Kemin's patented beta-glucan immune primer contains a higher purity of beta-glucan compared to yeast-derived beta-glucan. Kemin's beta-glucan sourced from algae has particles that are much smaller in size, allowing better immunomodulation of the immune system in poultry and swine. The smaller the size, the less energy the cell consumes for phagocytosis.

"With the recent cases of African Swine Fever in Vietnam, this is the ideal time to highlight the science behind the beta-glucan molecule in Aleta and the benefits it provides veterinarians and other stakeholders in improving the immune status of animals and protecting against disease outbreaks," said Dr. Koh.

Mr. Nguyen Hoai Phong, General Manager – Sales, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – Asia Pacific, also talked to customers at the event about how Aleta can help producers protect their animals and meet consumers' demands for safe food.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

