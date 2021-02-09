Kemin Industries Expands Chromium Portfolio with Launch of KemTRACE® Chromium-OR for Use in Organic Livestock, Broiler and Horse Diets

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has recently launched KemTRACE® Chromium-OR – an organic-compliant chromium propionate feed ingredient for use in swine, cattle, broiler and horse diets.

KemTRACE Chromium-OR is a highly bioavailable, organic-compliant source of chromium propionate that helps improve glucose utilization and reduce the negative impacts of stress for increased cellular energy and function. This results in improved maintenance, reproduction, growth and immunity for swine, cattle, broilers and horses.

The Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) is an international nonprofit organization that provides an independent review of product inputs – including livestock feed ingredients – intended for use in organic production and processing. OMRI is recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program (NOP) as a reputable third-party reviewer and is accredited under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17065 by the USDA Quality Assessment Division.

KemTRACE Chromium-OR has been reviewed by OMRI against the USDA NOP standards. After evaluation, OMRI determined that KemTRACE Chromium-OR is permitted for use as a mineral livestock feed ingredient in organic production and processing and is now considered OMRI Listed.

"We are thrilled to add KemTRACE Chromium-OR to our trace mineral portfolio," said Kristi Krafka, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "Livestock and broiler production is continually evolving, and at Kemin, we aim to advance our product offerings alongside it. KemTRACE Chromium-OR is backed by all the research, safety and efficacy we've built up for decades with our flagship chromium propionate product, KemTRACE® Chromium. This organic-compliant formulation puts a new tool in the toolbox for organic producers looking to improve the health and performance of their animals."

Only Kemin has invested more than 20 years and millions of dollars toward scientific research validating the benefits of chromium propionate while bringing this essential trace mineral to millions of animals around the globe. As the world's largest producer of chromium propionate, Kemin has conducted more than 50 peer-reviewed chromium research trials to add further assurances regarding product safety, efficacy and traceability. Kemin's rigorous regulatory approach demonstrates its commitment to safety and science.

KemTRACE Chromium-OR is manufactured at Kemin in Des Moines, Iowa, USA and is sourced from U.S.-based raw materials. Kemin's Des Moines manufacturing facility has the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000, which is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) as a rigorous food safety management system, certified by approved third-party organizations. The certification covers the manufacturing of food ingredients used for further processing and is designed to deliver greater confidence in food, reduce health risks, lower audit costs, improve brand protection and improve supply chain management.

KemTRACE Chromium-OR is available in two concentrations: 0.04% for use in complete diets and 0.4% for use in a premix prior to inclusion in complete diets. Kemin's OMRI Listed products and certificates are publicly available on OMRI's website at www.omri.org or may be accessed via the links below.

For more information, visit www.kemin.com/chromium or reach out to your local Kemin representative.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



Media Contacts:

Emily Claghorn, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist, [email protected] | +1 (515) 559-5428

Lauren M.G. Burt, Head of Worldwide Communications, [email protected] | +1 (515) 249-4219

Certain statements may not be applicable in all geographical regions. Product labeling and associated claims may differ based upon government requirements.

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Related Links

http://www.kemin.com

