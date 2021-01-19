Kemin Industries Launches DailyZz™ for Better Sleep and Function

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has launched its newest product for human health and nutrition, DailyZz™, an ingredient containing a propriety blend rich in naturally occurring polyphenols for safe and natural nightly sleep.

A recent human clinical trial has shown that in as early as one week, DailyZz promotes better quality sleep and improves next-day functioning in healthy adults who have occasional sleep complaints.

In the 100-person study, sleep quality and daytime functioning benefits showed improvement in both objective and subjective measures. The study used multiple rigorous testing methods, including computerized performance testing and validated sleep diary surveys – the gold standard for assessing the subjective sleep experience – to evaluate the effects of supplementation of DailyZz on sleep and next-day performance.

Participants in the 30-day study received either 485 milligrams of DailyZz to take 30 minutes before bed or a placebo. Those taking DailyZz nightly showed significant improvement in their quality of sleep, as well as better concentration, reaction time and visual recall and processing. The participants taking DailyZz also showed improved judgement in a risk-taking scenario after a night of quality sleep.

"Sleep is an important part of overall health, and many people without sleep disorders are looking for ways to improve their sleep so that they can feel more rested during the day and perform better," said Dr. Michael Grandner, Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and lead investigator of the study. "Our study showed that DailyZz might help some of those people meet their goals of better sleep and better daytime functioning."

The global sleep market illustrates just how much today's busy consumers are looking for a good night's rest. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of eight percent and global retail sales projected to reach USD$2.3 billion by 2025, the market reflects the consumer need for sleep-support supplementation.1

"Consumers are sleeping less hours due to increasing stress at work, obligations at home and the growing use of digital devices," said Kim Edwards, Global Product Manager, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "Consumers are looking for natural, non-addictive sleep ingredients to improve their quality of sleep and feel rested in order to take on the next day, and DailyZz meets all these needs."

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



