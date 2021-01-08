Kemin Industries Launches E-Commerce Platform for Animal Nutrition and Health Business in China

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has partnered with Zhuyi Mall to launch its e-commerce business for millions of pig farmers in China.

Introducing an online business platform is a critical part of Kemin's overall digital transformation for its animal nutrition and health operations in China. Joining with Zhuyi Mall is the first step for the global ingredient manufacturer's business unit in China to begin cooperating with third-party e-commerce platforms.

"Launching our e-commerce business in China has come with much excitement, as well as some challenges – some of which are quite unique to our local market. We look forward to working with our partners on a platform that brings success to China's pig farmers, as well as Kemin," said Dr. Zhilin Gan, President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – China.

Kemin's new e-store will sell its flagship products used widely at hog farms in China, including:

Detoxins ® , an excellent mycotoxin absorbent that helps improve sow fertility

, an excellent mycotoxin absorbent that helps improve sow fertility CLOSTAT ® 360 Extra, the industry-leading probiotic product targeted at reducing intestinal health problems

360 Extra, the industry-leading probiotic product targeted at reducing intestinal health problems Orsential™ 360, which includes natural plant extracts from oregano to improve animal growth and performance

"This new initiative to bring e-commerce to pig farmers in China will create more customer touch points in the country and allow Kemin to better serve existing and potential customers who want high-quality products and trusted services," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "We are eager to expand our reach in the market and provide our scientific expertise, superior technology and unmatched ingredients and solutions to a growing industry."

Click here to view the new Kemin e-store for customers in China.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

