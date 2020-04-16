Kemin Industries Partners with Pacific GeneTech to Bring Salmonella Vaccine to Poultry Industry

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has signed an exclusive agreement with Pacific GeneTech (PGT), a biologics company that develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines for areas of high unmet or underserved needs in food safety and animal health, to license PGT's Salmonella vaccine for poultry.

PGT's Salmonella vaccine addresses multiple serovars of Salmonella. It was developed from the company's proprietary Aegis platform, which is applicable to multiple pathogens, including bacteria, parasites and viruses. Both the platform and Salmonella vaccine were originally developed by the University of Arkansas's Poultry Health Laboratory, in collaboration with other U.S. and Canadian universities and with support from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

"Partnering with PGT on this vaccine will allow Kemin to deliver the technology needed to address Salmonella contamination in poultry, a common pathogen that threatens food safety and the health of consumers," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin. "I am thrilled that we will be able to bring this vaccine to market around the world. This will make the vaccine more accessible which, in turn, may help reduce the incidence rate of Salmonella in consumer poultry products."

As part of its partnership with PGT, Kemin will focus on developing the Salmonella vaccine and registering it in the United States and other countries, beginning with the European Union. Kemin will also begin expanding the Salmonella vaccine's availability in Southeast Asia and Africa.

"Kemin has the technology, technical expertise and scientific experience to scale PGT's Salmonella vaccine and deliver it to a global audience," said Tim Collard, CEO, PGT. "We are excited to partner with Kemin because we believe that the superiority of our vaccine, coupled with Kemin's innovation, commitment to animal health and global presence, can make Salmonella prevention more attainable for many."

Kemin Biologics, a business initiative of Kemin Industries focused on developing vaccines as the first line of defense against disease to reduce the use of antibiotics, entered this partnership with PGT in February 2020, and has begun the product registration process in multiple countries.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



ABOUT PACIFIC GENETECH

Pacific GeneTech (www.pacificgenetech.com) develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines and biologics for areas of high unmet or underserved needs in food safety and animal health. PGT's proprietary "Aegis" vaccine platform combines cross-protective antigens and immunopotentiators in PGT vectors for broad spectrum protection against multiple strains and species of infectious diseases. The PGT vaccines can be administered orally or by injection in both live and inactivated forms. PGT's "Hercules" adjuvant/delivery system provides enhanced efficacy of inactivated and DNA vaccines, and its "Argo" yeast vector is a safe, flexible and robust carrier of immunogenic material.

PGT has out-licensed two of its leading poultry vaccines addressing economically important gastro-intestinal pathogens and has out-licensed its Hercules adjuvant for use in third-party vaccines. Vaccines for other pathogens and animal species are under development, including an experimental DNA vaccine for African Swine Fever. PGT is developing other applications for its Hercules adjuvant/delivery system and for the Argo vector. PGT, through its affiliate company, PGTx, has commenced programs with collaborators addressing human dysentery and related diseases, and malaria.

