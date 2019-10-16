Kemin Launches KESSENT™ and CholiGEM™ to Complete its "Ruminant Essentialities" Product Portfolio

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has unveiled two new product ranges in its Ruminant Essentialities portfolio of solutions for proper animal nutrition and health:

KESSENT ™ , available January 2020 , is a product range of new Kemin-developed-and-produced rumen-protected Methionine, a necessary amino acid in ruminant diets, which works with Lysine—also a Kemin ingredient—for the best precision feeding.

"Kemin pioneered the entire amino-acid-balancing concept. Today, we are reaching and perfecting the next level in ruminant nutrition through extensive services, solution offerings and technical expertise. Our goal is to continue expanding to answer the needs of our customers and deliver essential nutrients for their animals as efficiently and effectively as possible," said Stefaan Van Dyck, President, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa).

Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA debuted KESSENT and CholiGEM during an exclusive technical seminar this week in Athens, where Kemin introduced its newly created Ruminant Essentialities product portfolio.

"Ruminant Essentialities by Kemin consists of two pillars: amino acid solutions, including the KESSENT Methionine range of solutions, LysiGEM™, LysiPEARL™ and MetiPEARL™, and solutions for improving animal health, including CholiGEM™, NutriCAB™, KemTRACE™ and TOXFIN®," said Van Dyck.

According to the latest nutritional models, ruminant diets must meet Methionine and Lysine needs. Therefore, nutritionists need a reliable source of both rumen-protected amino acids and the right technical knowledge for appropriate and profitable implementation.

"Kemin is the only global company that provides both rumen-protected amino acids Methionine and Lysine in a reliable way. We are proud to be leading our industry with KESSENT, designed for a new way of farming that is based on fully tested and sustainable solutions," said Diego Martinez del Olmo, Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA. "Kemin's unique combination of special technical protection and ideal core technology, along with the right particle size and specific gravity, provides a high stability and homogeneity in a rumen-protected Methionine. These key characteristics supply the highest amount of Methionine available by the animal, as shown by the high rumen escape and high intestinal digestibility."

The new KESSENT range of Methionine solutions will include the available products:

KESSENT ™ M – the best source of metabolizable Methionine because of its unique encapsulation and core technology

– the best source of metabolizable Methionine because of its unique encapsulation and core technology KESSENT ™ MF Liquid – a liquid, pellet-stable, rumen-protected Methionine

– a liquid, pellet-stable, rumen-protected Methionine KESSENT ™ MF Dry – a dry, pellet-stable, rumen-protected Methionine

– a dry, pellet-stable, rumen-protected Methionine KESSENT™ MF Arome Dry – a dry, pellet-stable, rumen-protected Methionine with improved palatability and feed smell

With the KESSENT launch in January 2020, Kemin will be the only provider of both Methionine and Lysine in a reliable way. Kemin's Ruminant Essentialities portfolio offers a comprehensive set of amino acids for ruminant amino acid nutrition and health. Kemin's other newly debuted ingredient, CholiGEM, supports animal health improvement, making Ruminant Essentialities a full-range solution for livestock health and nutrition needs.

"Choline has received the most focus in ruminant health nutrition because of its contribution to better liver functioning during transition phase management and early lactation," said Deepak Dubey, Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA. "In addition to higher production levels, Choline's role in immunity, health and reproduction creates a strong argument for the essentiality of Choline nutrition in sustainable and profitable dairy farming."

Kemin scientists have invested more than half a decade into designing a unique C3 model so that the next generation of encapsulated Choline solution – CholiGEM – achieves the best results from Choline supplementation.

The uniqueness of this model includes:

Choline Core: Kemin has developed its own Choline core – a true innovation. This discovery resulted in the right form, particle size and specific gravity in its new product, CholiGEM.

Kemin has developed its own Choline core – a true innovation. This discovery resulted in the right form, particle size and specific gravity in its new product, CholiGEM. Scientific Coating: Kemin encapsulated the Choline core with different levels of technical ingredients to improve the coating strength. This coating isn't too strong or too weak, but a perfect scientific balance. Excellent results were found with a very high scientific balance of Choline Chloride in the encapsulation.

Kemin encapsulated the Choline core with different levels of technical ingredients to improve the coating strength. This coating isn't too strong or too weak, but a perfect scientific balance. Excellent results were found with a very high scientific balance of Choline Chloride in the encapsulation. Choline Concentration: Today, most commercially available encapsulated Choline Chloride products contain a very low percentage of Choline Chloride. Kemin's Choline core encapsulated with scientific coating resulted in double the Choline Chloride in CholiGEM and superior bioavailability.

This model provides high stability and homogeneity in rumen-protected Choline. These key characteristics supply the highest amount of Choline available to the animal as a result of the high rumen escape and high intestinal digestibility. Kemin's innovation has resulted in CholiGEM, which brings superior bioavailability with a highly concentrated source of encapsulated Choline Chloride.

CholiGEM and the KESSENT product range will be available in the EMENA market beginning January 2020. Contact your Kemin sales representative for more information on the newest suite of solutions.

To learn more about Methionine nutrition from Kemin, click here.

To learn more about Choline nutrition from Kemin, click here.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

