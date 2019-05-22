Kemin to Present Solutions for Raising Healthy, Efficient Pigs at European Symposium of Porcine Health Management

HERENTALS, Belgium, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for more than half the world's population, will showcase its solutions addressing health, welfare, performance and meat quality to ensure profitable pig production at the 11th European Symposium of Porcine Health Management (ESPHM) in Utrecht, Netherlands, today through May 24, 2019.

For the entire pig production lifecycle, Kemin begins by addressing the need to grow healthy livestock efficiently and continues to the phases of assuring uniformity and carcass quality at slaughter.

"Pigs have different challenges than other livestock. Sows' large litter sizes are a challenge unique to pigs. One cannot simply transfer results from other species to pigs; companies need pig health experts in-house," said Stef De Smet, Business Manager – Health, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA (Europe, Middle East, North Africa). "The consumer demand for antibiotic reduction and antibiotic free is becoming important in the pig industry. A large share of the pig herd will need to be able to meet this demand, and Kemin's specialists and products are ready to support customers in this transition."

To reduce antibiotic use in the nursery, producers need gut health solutions for weaning piglets. Today, the focus is not just on preventing diarrhea with an antibiotic, but on effective prevention. For a complete solution, Kemin addresses the sow, as well, by increasing the colostrum quality and vaccination efficiency and managing the ion balance in sows through farrowing and lactation. Kemin's programs go beyond just replacing zinc oxide; they are complete solutions for every age of the pig.

Veterinarians frequently need to target specific animals or groups and apply products for a short period of time, therefore, a variety of pack sizes and ingredient embodiments are required. Kemin products are available in 25 kg bags, 1 kg jars and 100 g sachets and in dry and water-soluble form, which can make on-farm application easier.

Kemin will showcase its expertise during the ESPHM with two abstracts accepted for poster presentation. Susanne Kirwan, Product Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA, will present, "Clostridia, an overlooked health hazard for piglets?" and Natasja Smeets, Innovation Project Leader, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – EMENA, will present, "Dietary algae beta-(1,3)-glucan modulating inflammation and cell-mediated immune responses in piglets through their mother sow".

Learn more about the wide range of solutions Kemin offers for pigs on Kemin.com.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for more than 3.8 billion people every day with over 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, aquaculture, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.



